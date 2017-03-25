13 Facts about Sir Bradley Wiggins.
1. Born in Ghent, Belgium
2. Raised in London from the age of two
3. IN 2014, he made an appearance as himself in an episode of The Archers as part of the Sport Relief charitable appeal
4. Retired from professional cycling in December 2016
5. Awarded a CBE in 2009
6. Lives in Eccleston, Lancashire
