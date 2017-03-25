13 Characters from the 1997 film Titanic
1. Bernard Hill as Captain Edward John Smith
2. Kathy Bates as Molly Brown
3. Victor Garber as Thomas Andrews
4. Suzy Amis as Lizzy Calvert
5. Billy Zane as Caledon Nathan "Cal" Hockley
6. Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater
7. Jonathan Hyde as J. Bruce Ismay
8. Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater
9. Michael Ensign as Benjamin Guggenheim
10. Charlotte Chatton as Madeleine Astor
11. Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson
12. Rochelle Rose as Countess of Rothes
