Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:40 am
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48024
Location: Doncaster
13 Characters from the 1997 film Titanic

1. Bernard Hill as Captain Edward John Smith
2. Kathy Bates as Molly Brown
3. Victor Garber as Thomas Andrews
4. Suzy Amis as Lizzy Calvert
5. Billy Zane as Caledon Nathan "Cal" Hockley
6. Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater
7. Jonathan Hyde as J. Bruce Ismay
8. Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater
9. Michael Ensign as Benjamin Guggenheim
10. Charlotte Chatton as Madeleine Astor
11. Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson
12. Rochelle Rose as Countess of Rothes

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:51 pm
Jude
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23106
Location: Home.
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:56 pm
Jude
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23106
Location: Home.
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:12 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1684
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
2. Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:22 pm
Jude
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23106
Location: Home.
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
2. Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
3. Cheap Sunglasses - ZZ Top
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:25 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48024
Location: Doncaster
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
2. Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
3. Cheap Sunglasses - ZZ Top
4. Red Dress - Alvin Stardust

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:26 pm
Jude
Joined: Wed Apr 07, 2010 7:03 pm
Posts: 23106
Location: Home.
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
2. Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
3. Cheap Sunglasses - ZZ Top
4. Red Dress - Alvin Stardust
5. All Fur Coat & No Knickers - Chumbawamba
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:30 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48024
Location: Doncaster
13 songs about articles of clothing

1. Baggy Trousers - Madness
2. Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley
3. Cheap Sunglasses - ZZ Top
4. Red Dress - Alvin Stardust
5. All Fur Coat & No Knickers - Chumbawamba
6. Hold On To Your Hats - Slade
c}