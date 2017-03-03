WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:58 pm
Jude
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:11 pm
Wanderer
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:14 pm
Jude
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:16 pm
Wanderer
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:18 pm
Jude
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes
5. Tim Vincent
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:21 pm
Wanderer
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes
5. Tim Vincent
6. Christopher Trace

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:01 am
Jude
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes
5. Tim Vincent
6. Christopher Trace
7. Barney Harwood
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:38 am
Wanderer
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes
5. Tim Vincent
6. Christopher Trace
7. Barney Harwood
8. Simon Groom

Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:53 pm
Jude
13 Past 'Blue Peter' male presenters

1. Peter Duncan
2. Peter Purves
3. Matt Baker
4. John Noakes
5. Tim Vincent
6. Christopher Trace
7. Barney Harwood
8. Simon Groom
9. Mark Curry
Re: Bakers Dozen 2016.1

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:04 pm
Valery Singleton
Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
