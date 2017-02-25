13 Lesser known Super Heroes/Villains (i.e can be from comics just nothing obvious)
1. Ten-Eyed Man (Batman)
2. The Hood (Thunderbirds)
3. Dick Dastardly (Wacky Races)
4. Damien Darhk (Legends of Tomorrow)
5. Jeff Hope (Sherlock Holmes)
6. Grant Ward (Agents of SHIELD)
7. Mysterons (Captain Scarlet)
8. King Titan of Titanica (Stingray)
9. StarFire (DC Comics)
10. Manchester Black and the Elite (Superman)
11. Brophy (Thunderbirds)
12. Beast-Man (He-Man)
13. Dr Claw (Inspector Gadget)
