A MIDDLETON wrote: Please proceed ...

To Bent & Bongster......Let me know what your issue is, i thought this was just bit of fun but you obviously take it serious.As for quoting me as bone-idle let me just mention that i am 58 and for the last 42 year's have worked 12 hour's,6 day's a week. My e-mail address is antjohnmiddleton@aol.com , if you wish to explain your issue!