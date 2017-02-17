Bent&Bongser wrote:
13 breweries of beer & ale...
1. Sam Smiths
2. Brains
3. Holts
4. Titanic
5. Theakstons
6. Black Sheep
7. Shepherd Neame
8. Moorhouses
A Middleton, your progress hereupon has been observed with some interest. There hasn't been any. Would you care for a basic tutorial on the topic of editing quotes or are you merely bone idle?
Have a nice evening
1. Sam Smiths
2. Brains
3. Holts
4. Titanic
5. Theakstons
6. Black Sheep
7. Shepherd Neame
8. Moorhouses
A Middleton, your progress hereupon has been observed with some interest. There hasn't been any. Would you care for a basic tutorial on the topic of editing quotes or are you merely bone idle?
Have a nice evening
Please proceed ...