I know it's only in effect an extended training run for the Broncos, but for the Army this is a warm up and selection for challenge cup, Altho there squad will not be there best as the union season is in full flow and a lot of there players play both codes.
But apart from us winning, what do folk think is the minimum outcome we should expect from this game?
For me, a good defensive display is more important than how many points we score. In fact I think we should let them have as much ball as possible and let them run at our defensive line especially on the fringes. Depending who plays the army have some good fast aggressive lads who are not afraid to take a hit. They didn't do brilliantly in the inter services series last year but they can play some decent Rugby.