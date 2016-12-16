WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Army Game 7 Jan 17

Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Fri Dec 16, 2016 11:15 am
Exiled down south
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 430
http://www.londonbroncosrl.com/news/lon ... son-plans/

Open day with a few events occurring

Who is going??
Wire Quin at work

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Fri Dec 16, 2016 11:54 am
brian2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1508
Me!!

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Sun Dec 18, 2016 1:36 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3614
Gonna miss it, it clashes with the rfl presidents ball. Hope the army put a decent squad together. As for why the army Jamie Langley is probably the one that made the link.

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Sun Dec 18, 2016 3:36 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Mickey what connection does he have with the Army?
Mac out!

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Sun Dec 18, 2016 4:33 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3614
He is mates with GBAFRL events manager who just happens to be army

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:42 am
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 835
Get your questions ready for the Q&A with Hendo.

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:24 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3614
I know it's only in effect an extended training run for the Broncos, but for the Army this is a warm up and selection for challenge cup, Altho there squad will not be there best as the union season is in full flow and a lot of there players play both codes.
But apart from us winning, what do folk think is the minimum outcome we should expect from this game?
For me, a good defensive display is more important than how many points we score. In fact I think we should let them have as much ball as possible and let them run at our defensive line especially on the fringes. Depending who plays the army have some good fast aggressive lads who are not afraid to take a hit. They didn't do brilliantly in the inter services series last year but they can play some decent Rugby.

Re: Army Game 7 Jan 17

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:26 pm
brian2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1508
No serious injuries!

Would like to see the new guys have a run out

