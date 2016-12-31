Had a quick skim through the previous pages and didn't spot the name I would throw into the pot ...... Paul Hulme.

At the time I seemed to always develop some kind of stutter when cheering him on and the best I could muster was invariably along the lines of

...Huu .....Huu... Huu Widnes so and so.



Apologies if he has been mentioned already but I disliked him so much I think he deserves another mention



Apologies to Paul if you are reading this but you were so closely associated with Widnes I couldn't help it, good player as you were, well certainly for the Chemics.