rubber duckie wrote: Didn't Busby come with him? Either that or we bought him with the money we had just got for Scilly. Which is technically the same thing if not officially the same.

Busby came the following year. My lingering memory of him is probably the most "wtf Wire" moment ever. It was away at Wakefield, we were 2 points up and gifted them a penalty in the last minute that would have allowed them to get a draw if Steve McNamara kicked it. He put the kick wide, but Busby dropped it, and Wakefield scored a try that gave them an unlikely win.