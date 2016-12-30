Riley was probably starting to decline when TS let him go, but his place had been considered questionable by a lot of our fans on here at least for a while before that despite his consistent scoring record. I just think a lot of people were never that convinced by him but his performances were good for a long time. I think he's about our 13th/14th all time top try scorer: in the modern era only Briers and Joel Monaghan have more than him.



It's a strange phenomenon about home grown players that have come through the Academy, some get a lot of leeway from the terraces, because they are home grown (Gaskell and Penny), others get held up to higher standards: Riley was one and also Mike Wainwright in his first spell, he used to be a magnet for abuse from the crowd and was mocked when he went to Salford although in his second spell he was popular.