TS clearly wanted 'bulky' wings and Chris didn't fit the bill so was let go - erroneously imo.

Even though he was relatively small (about 5'8'') I don't remember many teams getting the better of him with high balls or 'running over him'.

I'd suggest he made less errors than Penny (but I have been impressed with Penny's ability to make yards in the tackle - better than Lineham or Gene from what I remember).

Russell is a bulkier version of Penny (not tall) but not as quick, although can't doubt his ability to make yards at the ptb and difficult to put down.



Anyway we've got what we've got for 2017 so that's Lineham and Russell with Evans and Penny as cover.



Roll on February