When did Lima retire here?
Danny Lima?
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Mon Dec 19, 2016 7:42 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
When did Lima retire here?
When he heard the words "Welcome to the Halloween Jones, Danny. That's your peg in the dressing room. Paul does his game tactics in the London Bridge, around 10ish, 48 hours before gametime. We hope you enjoy your stay."
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Mon Dec 19, 2016 7:47 pm
Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:59 pm
easyWire wrote:
I don't understand the animosity towards Rodwell either. He had the misfortune of being brought in to Steve Anderson's team which made a slightly above average player look well below average.
He was hard-working and honest and his behaviour off the field was impeccable considering the drinking culture at the time. I remember a disgusting incident where his family were verbally abused leaving wilderspool after a match, which must be his lasting memory of the town. Nice.
The problem Rodwell had was he made himself too accessible to the fans by coming on the Wolfweb forum and posting, and also he did a lot of media stuff in the off season and was popular with everyone at the club and with journalists so he had this image of being a great guy and the media had started to build him up to be a saviour figure.
Rodwell had never been an elite player in the NRL, he'd been a promising junior that was rookie of the year in his first season at Newcastle Knights but then the Johns brothers emerged, Rodwell moved on and was a steady pro at a few clubs. But the year before he joined us, he'd finished bottom of the league with Penrith and decided to quit the game until Steve Anderson talked him out of it.
By the time the season started, half our fan base was in love with Rodwell and his posting on the club website forum, and the other half, who had been there and seen it all with Wire, were probably thinking "yeah, this guy likes to chat with the fans but lets see if he's any good before making a hero out of him....?"
Very quickly when our form went bad he then became the focal point for the fans anger. He'd put himself out to be open to dialogue and so he got it. He wasn't great but he wasn't that bad in the context of some other players we have had, and he was replaced by Tommy O'Reilly who bizarrely got some kind of cult hero status for a while in a terrace chant whilst being a downgrade on Rodwell. One of the games not long before he left - when we won away at Hull, Rodwell had played pretty well and him and Briers worked well together. But I think once he had that incident when his family were abused in the car park he decided he had had enough.
I think Rodwell was a good honest pro who had realised he was past his best and so had decided to retire after a bad season in Aus, and got persuaded to give it a go in England and then realised pretty early that things weren't working out and so quit. He had a two year contract and he could have coasted about and just taken the money.
Overall it was a signing that didn't work out but he wasn't the worst of all time in the way that some say - he was better than some of our halfbacks from the late 1990s.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:07 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Lima was adored by the masses on his retirement at the HJ.
Lima had his supporters for the same reason that Jerome Guisset did, players that do big hits get the crowd going even if they have their faults.
Lima also helped his cause by being in good form in his early games when people are scrutinising a new signing. He arrived the same time as Leikvoll and after 5 games I think a lot of people had decided that Leikvoll was a dud but Lima looked like he had a bit of fight in him.
Over time though Leikvoll was a more consistent and better player than Lima.
Lima had two good spells with us: his first few games and then in 2005, when we went on a long winning run and looked for the first time in about 10 years like a side that was actually going somewhere. Aside from that he was a bit mixed.
Overall as an overseas prop signing I'd put him behind Rauhihi and Leikvoll and ahead of Asotasi and Gee, around the same level as Ashton Sims.
Sun Dec 25, 2016 12:37 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger
A couple of good posts Sally but imo Lima was not at the Sims level.
I've a lot of time for Ashton.
I liked Leikvoll but think Sims is faster and fitter although Leikvoll was a couple of stones heavier so more difficult to put down
Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:09 pm
Certain aspects of Ashton Sims game are open to criticism, but his commitment to the cause is never less than 100%. If only the talented players of the Cullen and DVDV eras had half his enthusiasm and professionalism we might have seen a few trophies.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:53 pm
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:32 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
The problem Rodwell had was he made himself too accessible to the fans by coming on the Wolfweb forum and posting, and also he did a lot of media stuff in the off season and was popular with everyone at the club and with journalists so he had this image of being a great guy and the media had started to build him up to be a saviour figure.
Rodwell had never been an elite player in the NRL, he'd been a promising junior that was rookie of the year in his first season at Newcastle Knights but then the Johns brothers emerged, Rodwell moved on and was a steady pro at a few clubs. But the year before he joined us, he'd finished bottom of the league with Penrith and decided to quit the game until Steve Anderson talked him out of it.
By the time the season started, half our fan base was in love with Rodwell and his posting on the club website forum, and the other half, who had been there and seen it all with Wire, were probably thinking "yeah, this guy likes to chat with the fans but lets see if he's any good before making a hero out of him....?"
Very quickly when our form went bad he then became the focal point for the fans anger. He'd put himself out to be open to dialogue and so he got it. He wasn't great but he wasn't that bad in the context of some other players we have had, and he was replaced by Tommy O'Reilly who bizarrely got some kind of cult hero status for a while in a terrace chant whilst being a downgrade on Rodwell. One of the games not long before he left - when we won away at Hull, Rodwell had played pretty well and him and Briers worked well together. But I think once he had that incident when his family were abused in the car park he decided he had had enough.
I think Rodwell was a good honest pro who had realised he was past his best and so had decided to retire after a bad season in Aus, and got persuaded to give it a go in England and then realised pretty early that things weren't working out and so quit. He had a two year contract and he could have coasted about and just taken the money.
Overall it was a signing that didn't work out but he wasn't the worst of all time in the way that some say - he was better than some of our halfbacks from the late 1990s.
Tommy O'Reilly !! That's the bloke I've been racking my brains about... I used to cringe over that terrace chant probably the most average player I've seen turnout for us and I felt the away fans were laughing at us when his name was sung ...
Another one Dean Gaskell.. Now this guy was a tryer no debating that .. But for a winger he rarely scored a try and when he got the ball he'd hit it up.. Bounce off the tackler go backwards 5 yards, hit another tackler spin round... Run sidewards avoiding two or three more tacklers... Then spin back the way he came from to eventually be brought down for a loss of 5-10 yards... To cries of DEANOOOO....DEANOOOO... From the south stand...
I'm not saying I particularly disliked the players I just couldn't get my head round the terrace worship for them..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire