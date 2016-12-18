WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Achurch ?

Sun Dec 18, 2016 7:50 am
I think he is almost the definition of a great player who as all the physical attributes and the tools to be good, but no bottle/heart for it.
An example of some of the issues with the modern games obsession with size and athletic ability over raw toughness and skill.

Sun Dec 18, 2016 8:36 am
another chris feather

Sun Dec 18, 2016 1:11 pm
Given Achurch was on a massive salary, and Segeyaro has now left, we must be significantly under the salary cap.

Sun Dec 18, 2016 4:04 pm
Given Achurch was on a massive salary, and Segeyaro has now left, we must be significantly under the salary cap.


In fairness we don't know about young players wages increasing, or being back ended in their contracts. I would bet players like \watkins, \ward and Sutcliffe all have contracts that are increasing year on year.

Sun Dec 18, 2016 5:47 pm
The mysteries of the salary cap. Agree ward, sutcliffe etc will be on more. Assuming segeyaro has gone , since the end of 2015 we have lost sinfield, peacock, kylie, aiton, hardaker and The supposedly well paid achurch from our 20 man frontline players. Coming in only Galloway and ferres as established players along with garbutt. There must be coin to spend. Finding quality is the tricky bit.

Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:24 am
Current and ex Players like achurch Kirk bailey mullaley keinhorst are on the books because their payments are relatively low then we have youngsters playing for peanuts only current or ex internationals get paid reasonable amounts and as they leave or retire to be replaced by inferior players what's happening to the money?

Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:53 am
Achurch in his time at the club got a CC winners medal and in years to come when people look up the records in books etc they will see his name on the team line up .There have been numerous player who don't need naming never got near being a winner in their time at the club so I think Achurch will be satisfied.Just think he spent a lot of time injured and he could have won more
