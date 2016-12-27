vastman wrote:

I'm fairly sure Cain had signed full time with us but I'm absolutely certain he signed a 3 year full time deal with Bradford. So you can't have him because he was not an academy player at Bradford. Otherwise you can't have Atkins because his full first team debut was for Trinity. I know on wiki it says one but that I believe was a friendly in which case Cain played in those. So let's say it's a minimum of five games to qualify, we are after all looking for successfull academy products - which sadly Cain wasn't for anyone.



If we don't keep it simple it won't work. So it's players who graduated from the U19's to the first team and made there pro debut at the same club. That is for me the true definition of a home produced player.