Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:45 pm
MarioRugby wrote:
McShane is better in attack.
Moore is much better in defence.

That is the end of the debate on that.

On another note, I notice that Liam Hood, Scotland's stand out star from the 4 Nations is third in the pecking order at Leigh next year behind Higham and Pelissier. I believe he is originally from our part of Yorkshire and has a young family. Is it worth Wakefield making a move for him?

That the McShane that struggled to pass the ball backwards from the play of the ball?
If McShane had been the hooker in the MPG, we wouldn't be where we are now.
Moore's bit of individual brilliance at the end of that game was even condemned as a 'piece of luck' by some of our adoring fans.
As for Liam Hood, he will get loaned out somewhere else.
Would rather be vulture like and take a punt on O'Brien at Bradford.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:51 pm
vastman wrote:
Nope, that's why it was such a beautifully written piece :wink:

I hope you are going to write plenty more over Christmas Vasty,theres nowt on tele, i need something to pass the time of day. :lol:

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:04 am
Decent article previewing SL teams recruitment and puts Trinity as the most impressive.... :D

http://seriousaboutrl.com/super-league/ ... 017-part-2

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:37 pm
asmadasa wrote:
Decent article previewing SL teams recruitment and puts Trinity as the most impressive.... :D

http://seriousaboutrl.com/super-league/ ... 017-part-2


I'd certainly say we have had the best recruitment as man for man we've improved on who's left where as other clubs haven't recruited as well as I'm sure they would have liked. I'm sure that's got a lot to do with finishing in the top 8 which allowed those extra 8+ weeks to get the feelers out and contracts agreed

Here's to another improving season!
