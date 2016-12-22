MarioRugby wrote: McShane is better in attack.

Moore is much better in defence.



That is the end of the debate on that.



On another note, I notice that Liam Hood, Scotland's stand out star from the 4 Nations is third in the pecking order at Leigh next year behind Higham and Pelissier. I believe he is originally from our part of Yorkshire and has a young family. Is it worth Wakefield making a move for him?

That the McShane that struggled to pass the ball backwards from the play of the ball?If McShane had been the hooker in the MPG, we wouldn't be where we are now.Moore's bit of individual brilliance at the end of that game was even condemned as a 'piece of luck' by some of our adoring fans.As for Liam Hood, he will get loaned out somewhere else.Would rather be vulture like and take a punt on O'Brien at Bradford.