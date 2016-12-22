lampyboy wrote: Strange but it doesn't seem that long ago that supporters on here couldn't stand the thought of Moore pulling on a Wakefield shirt.

Even when he scored the try against Bradford in the M P G he didn't get much credit.

Now he's the best thing that Wakefield could have hoped for.

In case you haven’t worked it out I love to be contrary on here, be an agent provocateur if you will. Probably annoys the hell out of you all but without people like me this forum would end up as a back slapping community of people all repeating each other. So on many occasions I go against myself just to give things a spin and force the debate. I do this because that’s how I am, ho hum.However what you are talking about drives me mental and on cue Belly proves my point.We are unique at this club in adoring players only when they leave. Do you remember Belly praising MaShane before he left, I don’t!He’s not alone, the number of players who have left this club who were barely noticed whilst playing but were the second coming on leaving is huge. Andy Ellis is a perfect example, he played ten yes ten games for us and was no better than Wood but on leaving it was as if the heart was ripped from the club according to some. It’s actually embarrassing to think some are openly pining for a relatively unsuccessful player as Ellis.Yes there were genuine losses, Westwood, Ellis, Solomona and Brough spring to mind as players we couldn’t replace but McShane seriously ‘gutted’ that is a total lost grasp on reality.Academy players are a tricky one and I think we’ve not treated them all as well as we should - however the fact that SL is not brimming over with Trinity youth products suggests the club was generally correct - however it’s very subjective and very very speculative in these cases. However they are the only exception IMHO.Anyways all the above happens at all other clubs and if it didn’t two thirds of the best Trinity players of the last twenty years wouldn’t have joined us.Moore is just such a case and I actually rate him but to suggest he is the difference between us and real success is utter crap - others can and will step in.I find this self flagellation amongst certain fans nauseating in the extreme and shows an utter lack of regard for the current players which I’m certain they feel to a degree - how does that help the club?To get hung up on the loss of Moore is bad enough if just about understandable to a small degree but to feel that way about a player like McShane who’s contempt for this club was always apparent beggars belief. There is IMHO a cult of the doomed that pervades this club at almost every level and for me it needs to go, preferably over the common to Cas where as it happens they have the opposite philosophy amongst there many fans.For me defeatism has no place in life and certainly not in sport. It’s your choice if you wish to succumb I have no issue there but why linger about and infect others - that’s just malicious and shows a certain perverse pleasure on the part of the serial moaner.We have our team it looks a decent one on paper so all we can do is support it, that in case folk don’t know is what we do - heaven forbid if we were actually seriously involved in the team!Finally if people are so in love with Ellis, McShane or Big Frankie then you know where they are and you can go and watch them - nothings stopping you. For me though the two best 9’s in the business are Finn and Wood because they wear the R,W & B and the others don’t and certainly this season never will. I don’t give a stuff about Fatty McShane other than I hope he has one of his many crap games against us and that applies to them all.The best Trinity players are the ones we have and it shouldn’t take a genius to work out the logic of that statement.Rant over