Put me in that camp Lampyboy, I was gutted when McShane left, I thought, and still do, that McShane is the real deal, a quality 9 with a great skill set. I did not at the time of the swap understand just what a good player Scott Moore is. There must have been good reason for the swap deal but at the time I felt we had got the rough end of the deal from a Rugby perspective. I have learnt from watching Scott Moore play that he is a quality player, I really enjoyed his attitude in defense and his creativity with ball in hand. That said it is apparent that off the field he is not fit for society.
I do not think Anakin can play hooker and I agree that without a specialist hooker we will not get the best out of the team, I do not think Sio is a 9 and certainly does not have the game to lead the team around the park and manage a game plan. I don`t remember Wood having any sort of creative passing game, he can scoot of the back of a quick play and thats about it. I think Finn will be the best option but like others have said his lack of pace will be shown up and the physical demands of the role will catch up with him but he is the only one with a good enough passing game.
I agree that in a perfect world we would be looking to replace Moore with proper 9
