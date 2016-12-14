WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - Off Topic New Book

OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 12:25 pm
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
As many on here will remember my hobby used to be filming and editing videos of Keighley Cougars.

I have since like a couple of players have done, put my time into writing a book.
It is the first in a series, really aimed at getting teens and young people reading.

As a promotion to the paperback being out I have made a number of copies available for free on Kindle.

You may notice from looking at the book my pen name is not what I am known by at Cougars.

Those who know me well, know I never use my first name, well until now.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/-/e/B01MSUXZK7 ... 1_64002121

Hope it gives some laughs.
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 10:40 pm
StephanieM
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 890
Location: Huddersfield
Good luck with the book
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Fri Dec 16, 2016 11:52 am
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
Image
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Fri Dec 16, 2016 10:08 pm
StephanieM
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 890
Location: Huddersfield
https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/merrybrooks

all my books in one place
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:06 pm
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
If you would like a free book, I have made two of mine Free to download this weekend to promote the latest available today.

You might wonder why give it away, but the hope is a few who read the first will go on to also buy the 2nd. (Only £2.44)

Paperbacks are available also.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Andre-Govier/e ... t_ebooks_1
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:07 am
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:25 am
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
I was surprised to get a call and chance to plug my book yesterday morning on the way to work.

Thank you BBC https://www.facebook.com/liargirl2016/v ... 840804679/
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Re: OT - Off Topic New Book

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:31 am
MICKY1920
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 1213
Location: Stadium de Cougars
When a stranger helps you sell your book it it touching. Thank you Becky and good luck.

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Click the link to see my Keighley Cougar Vids.



http://www.youtube.com/user/MICKY1920

Users browsing this forum: MICKY1920 and 38 guests

Subject: Message:
   
c}