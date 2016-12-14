As many on here will remember my hobby used to be filming and editing videos of Keighley Cougars.
I have since like a couple of players have done, put my time into writing a book.
It is the first in a series, really aimed at getting teens and young people reading.
As a promotion to the paperback being out I have made a number of copies available for free on Kindle.
You may notice from looking at the book my pen name is not what I am known by at Cougars.
Those who know me well, know I never use my first name, well until now.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/-/e/B01MSUXZK7 ... 1_64002121
Hope it gives some laughs.
