Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:29 am
Lebron James


Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 606
bewareshadows wrote:
If Clarkes company has advised a player to break a contract, then the line that he has done nothing wrong does not hold.



Has clerkes company advised him to break a contract?

Regards

King James

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:34 am
Lebron James


Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 606
St pete wrote:
Yes I do know Sean and I also know what happened on that tour also ( do you really know ? ).

I admit he was little wild back in the day but you claim he was in the papers more for the wrong reasons more often than Good.

Ok, you claim he was the instigator on the GB tour (I don't agree) and also the silly betting on saints to Lose. The also rumours and hearsay of other stuff in his time at Saints but I don't recall it being in papers.

However, I do recall him making the papers for winning man of steel award, 3 Lance Todd trophies , breaking points in a season super league records (twice).

He also was part of the team that won 5 challenge cups (Lance Todd 3 times), 4 super leagues and also a world Club championship. He also represented both England and Great Britain.

Yes I agree, he's more known for the off the field stuff :BEAT:


Please explain how winning an individual award helps rugby league? Do you think sponsors think "wow, season long got man of the match, let's sponsor the game" by the same token I guarantee that when potential sponsors see his mug on the front page of the mail for betting on his own team they will keep the game at arms length so remind me again (not strictly aimed at you at Pete) how Phil Clarke had damaged the game other than he's from Wigan and was part of the Wigan team that used to best us week in week out without getting out of first gear

Regards

King james

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:15 am
St pete



Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16700
Lebron James wrote:
Please explain how winning an individual award helps rugby league? Do you think sponsors think "wow, season long got man of the match, let's sponsor the game" by the same token I guarantee that when potential sponsors see his mug on the front page of the mail for betting on his own team they will keep the game at arms length so remind me again (not strictly aimed at you at Pete) how Phil Clarke had damaged the game other than he's from Wigan and was part of the Wigan team that used to best us week in week out without getting out of first gear

Regards

King james


I've no opinion on Phil Clarke or his brother as I don't know much about it or them tbh. Tbh I can't see how Phil Clarke working for sky sports can infulance DS leaving cas for sale. Yes, he can big players up and try and put value on players but at the end of the day, it's the player himself with the final say.

You make out Sean Long is a monster lol. He's done some crazy stuff over the years and most famous being the betting scandal but other than that he's not been bad and the is much worse other players have done which has put rugby league in a bad light.

I think Sean has done a little more than few individual awards. For a Start, he's won many team awards also. I don't recall any negative comments on long when he's been on back page of national papers in challenge cup/grand final winning photos.

I also seem to recall nearly every young saints supporter wearing the number 7 shirt with Long wrote on back. Maybe it's possible he infulanced few of today's super league stars and got young kids playing rugby league.

You might choose to remember a modern super league great for his betting scandal or walking off GB tour but I'll remember the joy he gave me and thousands and thousands of others when he's produced magic on the field, won awards, won trophies for my team. He's brought me much more joy than misery.

IMO he was the best big game player ever to play super league. The amount of games he's won us with moments of brilliance us unreal. Kicks off touchlines, winning Drop goals, match winning tries plus match winning performances.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:25 am
jaybs



Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4332
Location: North West
Other radio companies came in for me in my career, I met them, listened and decided to stay and ended up with a better contract, a rugby player does not know how long his career will last, for me I say best of luck to Denny, and all the attack on Andrew Clarke as well as his brother is a complete joke, if an agent or management did not represent me to the best of their ability I would sue them!

Castleford have made me laugh with claims of loss of earnings on shirts with Denny's loss, Union may have still been so called amateur when we stole so many players from Wales, even South Africa, but it must have hurt them, now they are light years ahead of us as a game, and they stole so many ideas from us, including a real best mate Peter Deakin who I did an Australian Sports Course with in sports management back then it was unknown to think the way we were taught about sport, Peter made Bradford Bulls what they became at that stage, and then Saracens into what they are today, when I tried to move from radio into RL St Helens would not even meet me, though they knew me from the Amateur game and being a Youth GB Selector, Wigan met with me, and were unsure that the game should change the way it was run? perhaps I should have gone to Union lol

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:57 am
Saddened!



Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27555
Location: Warrington
jaybs wrote:
Other radio companies came in for me in my career, I met them, listened and decided to stay and ended up with a better contract, a rugby player does not know how long his career will last, for me I say best of luck to Denny, and all the attack on Andrew Clarke as well as his brother is a complete joke


What part of this do you and others like Lebron not get? He was under contract to Cas, so legally has to complete that contract. It's not the same as a regular employment situation where you can just hand your notice in and leave.

I've got nothing against Solomona, he's just been badly advised, but Andrew Clarke is testing the law here in a case that could ultimately end Rugby League as a sustainable professional sport in this country. Union would be able to take any player at any point and you are fine with that? Bizarre. I've nothing against players leaving when their contracts are up, like Charnley, I've also nothing against Union clubs fairly negotiating the release of players. But for an agent to be actively marketing in-contract players to Union and encouraging them to walk out and ignore those contracts massively undermines the integrity of the sport(Note, not my statement, that is what Cas are alleging has taken place).

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:54 am
jaybs



Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2002 5:47 pm
Posts: 4332
Location: North West
Saddened! wrote:
"But for an agent to be actively marketing in-contract players to Union and encouraging them to walk out and ignore those contracts" massively undermines the integrity of the sport(Note, not my statement, that is what Cas are alleging has taken place).


Not convinced saying not your statement is sufficient, no one has evidence that Clarke encouraged, going to be an interesting day in court, If it reaches that stage, Castleford need to look closely at what they are doing. I wonder if any clubs in League encourage players to move on?

Sport has moved on a lot, and no better examples that football, really what is a contract worth these days? if a player wants to leave he will and sadly ££££ comes first, not sure why some of the salaries that premiership football players are on.

I defend no one in this case, but I tread careful where there are serious allegations.

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:25 pm
Lebron James


Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 606
Saddened! wrote:
What part of this do you and others like Lebron not get? He was under contract to Cas, so legally has to complete that contract. It's not the same as a regular employment situation where you can just hand your notice in and leave.

I've got nothing against Solomona, he's just been badly advised, but Andrew Clarke is testing the law here in a case that could ultimately end Rugby League as a sustainable professional sport in this country. Union would be able to take any player at any point and you are fine with that? Bizarre. I've nothing against players leaving when their contracts are up, like Charnley, I've also nothing against Union clubs fairly negotiating the release of players. But for an agent to be actively marketing in-contract players to Union and encouraging them to walk out and ignore those contracts massively undermines the integrity of the sport(Note, not my statement, that is what Cas are alleging has taken place).


You haven't shut up about How Andrew and Phil Clarke are the scourge of rugby league. So I ask you. What have they done wrong other than look after their client? Please show me some evidenceto the contrary

Regards

King james

Re: Andrew Clarke

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:32 pm
Saddened!



Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27555
Location: Warrington
Lebron James wrote:
You haven't shut up about How Andrew and Phil Clarke are the scourge of rugby league. So I ask you. What have they done wrong other than look after their client? Please show me some evidenceto the contrary

Regards

King james


What they have done wrong is allegedly encourage someone to break a legally binding contract. The evidence will come out in court no doubt, if common sense doesn't prevail beforehand.

Why you are fine with them doing that is beyond me.
