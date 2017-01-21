WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:33 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
2 more announcements today.

1 re-signing and the return of a former silverware winning half back.

The re-signing announcement is for the player rumoured to be remaining right from the start of the problems,alongside Matty Fozard.The extremely loyal,ready to play in his 6th consecutive season - Straf

Making his return,Simon Brown
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:22 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2011 8:30 pm
Posts: 915
Location: Sunderland
2017 - An Eagles Season Like No Other: http://wp.me/p3JxPK-BB
Write for a few rugby league websites, mainly about the Kingstone Press Championship.
Usually found in Sunderland, sometimes in Sheffield.

Twitter - @DFSports97

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:18 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
We have been a bit slow on the announcements this week.

The Star went to print on the scoop of our latest signing,last night.

A winger/centre with a very good strike record.Someone who,like Adrian Morley,started at Eccles and has now moved to Yorkshire.

Can only wish him good luck and hope he gets off to a good start at Wakefield,on Sunday.

Eze Harper
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:49 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
Eagles Retain PNG Triumvirate
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:02 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
The k.o time for our first home game,at Wakefield,on Sunday 12th February,v Toulouse,will be 6pm.

A supporters coach will be leaving Sheffield city centre at 3.30pm

There is good news regarding the captaincy for the forthcoming campaign.

Leadership Trio
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:49 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
Wowzer! The player who gave a virtuoso performance against us in 2016 signs HERE
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:06 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
A squad of 20 players has today been named by head coach Mark Aston for the 2017 campaign.

The numbers will be as follows: 2) Garry Lo 3) Menzie Yere 4) Perry Whiteley 5) Ben Blackmore 6) Simon Brown

7) Dane Chisholm 8) Scott Wheeldon 9) Matty Fozard 10) Mark Mexico 11) Matt James 12) Duane Straugheir

13) Elliot Minchella 14) Greg Burns 15) Kyle Trout 16) Sam Scott 17) Jordan Cox 18) Ryan Millar

19) Will Hope 20) James Kelly 21) Eze Harper

Good luck to each.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:03 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1986
Location: LEYTH
How did Lachlan Burr go for you guys on Sunday?
Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:42 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 636
Cokey wrote:
How did Lachlan Burr go for you guys on Sunday?


I thought he went very well indeed.

I think you will find most of the opposition scores came when he was off the field.

Very promising both offensively and defensively.

But obviously early days,and he had limited time on Sunday with 4 forwards on the bench.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:50 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1986
Location: LEYTH
Angelic Cynic wrote:
I thought he went very well indeed.

I think you will find most of the opposition scores came when he was off the field.

Very promising both offensively and defensively.

But obviously early days,and he had limited time on Sunday with 4 forwards on the bench.



Thanks AC. :thumb:
