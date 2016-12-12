There is a meeting for Sheffield Eagles supporters to attend on Wednesday night,which is being held at The New Barrack Tavern.
We should,hopefully,be updated with the results of all the hard work which has been undertaken on our behalf.
Despite all the non-helpful comments,it would seem the rumours about one or two of the signings for the campaign ahead have now been released,via cyberspace and todays rugby league press.
Two,out of more than 2,going into the public domain,before Wednesday,is better than good.
I'm expecting a mixed bag of news,it may not be all perfect,but something to lift the place before we visit Doncaster on 22nd of next month.
