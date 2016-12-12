WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eagles Flight Into 2017

Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Mon Dec 12, 2016 4:56 pm
Angelic Cynic





There is a meeting for Sheffield Eagles supporters to attend on Wednesday night,which is being held at The New Barrack Tavern.

We should,hopefully,be updated with the results of all the hard work which has been undertaken on our behalf.

Despite all the non-helpful comments,it would seem the rumours about one or two of the signings for the campaign ahead have now been released,via cyberspace and todays rugby league press.

Two,out of more than 2,going into the public domain,before Wednesday,is better than good.

I'm expecting a mixed bag of news,it may not be all perfect,but something to lift the place before we visit Doncaster on 22nd of next month.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 8:46 pm
bentleberry




I've just seen that you're due to play your home games in Wakefield, I know it might not be perfect, but welcome to Belle Vue. Hopefully some Wakefield fans come out to watch your games too

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 11:00 pm
Angelic Cynic





bentleberry wrote:
I've just seen that you're due to play your home games in Wakefield, I know it might not be perfect, but welcome to Belle Vue. Hopefully some Wakefield fans come out to watch your games too


Thank you very much.On another tough night it was pleasing that your chairman was held in the very highest esteem by those who have had dealings with him.From my own observations it is obvious he is a real gentleman and we just wish there was many more like him in the sport.

The Wakefield fans who attended the game against us,at Bramall Lane,2015,were top drawer,and again when you won in the LCC,in the rain,at Belle Vue.

John Kear,of course,is another wonderful link between the clubs.

I may be starting to feel slightly better...
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:01 pm
Angelic Cynic





It appears now that Friday 13th January will be the timeframe for the club to announce the new backer and the squad for the 2017 campaign.

It also confirms a pre-season game at Wakefield on 29th January.

I think this month is going to have some very interesting,and unexpected,news...

I am ready for the whole gamut of emotions... :o :shock: :o :shock: :CHILL:
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:06 pm
Angelic Cynic





A little interview HERE
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:37 pm
Angelic Cynic





A New Chair For The Year Ahead
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:02 pm
griff1998





Angelic Cynic wrote:
A little interview HERE


A fairly cutting criticism of the soccer clubs there.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:11 pm
Angelic Cynic





A 7am Reveille tomorrow morning is when social media should be awash with,hopefully,good and exciting news about the revival of Sheffield Eagles RLFC.

Let the good times roll...
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:28 am
Angelic Cynic





Update
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Eagles Flight Into 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:31 am
Scarey71





That's one of two positive stories we need to hear today!

