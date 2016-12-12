bentleberry wrote: I've just seen that you're due to play your home games in Wakefield, I know it might not be perfect, but welcome to Belle Vue. Hopefully some Wakefield fans come out to watch your games too

Thank you very much.On another tough night it was pleasing that your chairman was held in the very highest esteem by those who have had dealings with him.From my own observations it is obvious he is a real gentleman and we just wish there was many more like him in the sport.The Wakefield fans who attended the game against us,at Bramall Lane,2015,were top drawer,and again when you won in the LCC,in the rain,at Belle Vue.John Kear,of course,is another wonderful link between the clubs.I may be starting to feel slightly better...