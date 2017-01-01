WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:46 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3933
Location: Carcassonne, France
Willzay wrote:
Jean you are arguably a more slippery specimen than Nigel Farage.


Why would you insult me so, by comparing me negatively with Donald Trump's favourite Englishman?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:56 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5888
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Why would you insult me so, by comparing me negatively with Donald Trump's favourite Englishman?


If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:50 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
Wigg'n wrote:
Paul Clough, Lee Gaskell and Dale Ferguson are great players.


Ferguson is the other two are wrecked.
Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:54 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
Code13 wrote:
Leeds might not improve, but the giants squad is far better this season than the start of last

More importantly the litany of problems that hit the club last season have been dealt with and not repeated so far at leastr

If anything Leeds and the Giants should remind fans of all clubs that the wheels can fall off for any club at any time


If you think this Hudds team is a big improvement on last year I fear you're about to be disappointed.

They may do ok but far better, not a chance - to me on paper at least you've gone backwards.
Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:39 pm
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 387
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Willzay wrote:
If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.

:lol: classic

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:39 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
Willzay wrote:
If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.



And are you? and if so, why?
Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:34 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
Cokey wrote:
And are you? and if so, why?


Because Farage is more credible than JEAN, make of that what you will depending on your political leanings.
Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:00 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
vastman wrote:
Because Farage is more credible than JEAN, make of that what you will depending on your political leanings.


Whatever Vasty, but the question was directed to willzay. If i want to know anything from you, i will ask you,but i do notice you like to interfere.
Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:22 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5888
Cokey wrote:
And are you? and if so, why?


A) Yes because out of the two Jean's the bigger buffoon
B) Because I can.

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:46 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
Willzay wrote:
A) Yes because out of the two Jean's the bigger buffoon
B) Because I Luv farage.



:thumb:
