|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3933
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Willzay wrote:
Jean you are arguably a more slippery specimen than Nigel Farage.
Why would you insult me so, by comparing me negatively with Donald Trump's favourite Englishman?
|
|
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5888
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Why would you insult me so, by comparing me negatively with Donald Trump's favourite Englishman?
If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Wigg'n wrote:
Paul Clough, Lee Gaskell and Dale Ferguson are great players.
Ferguson is the other two are wrecked.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Code13 wrote:
Leeds might not improve, but the giants squad is far better this season than the start of last
More importantly the litany of problems that hit the club last season have been dealt with and not repeated so far at leastr
If anything Leeds and the Giants should remind fans of all clubs that the wheels can fall off for any club at any time
If you think this Hudds team is a big improvement on last year I fear you're about to be disappointed.
They may do ok but far better, not a chance - to me on paper at least you've gone backwards.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 387
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
|
Willzay wrote:
If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.
classic
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
|
Willzay wrote:
If I am insulting anybody it's Farage.
And are you? and if so, why?
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25295
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Cokey wrote:
And are you? and if so, why?
Because Farage is more credible than JEAN, make of that what you will depending on your political leanings.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
|
vastman wrote:
Because Farage is more credible than JEAN, make of that what you will depending on your political leanings.
Whatever Vasty, but the question was directed to willzay. If i want to know anything from you, i will ask you,but i do notice you like to interfere.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5888
|
Cokey wrote:
And are you? and if so, why?
A) Yes because out of the two Jean's the bigger buffoon
B) Because I can.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:46 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1860
Location: LEYTH
|
Willzay wrote:
A) Yes because out of the two Jean's the bigger buffoon
B) Because I Luv farage.
|
