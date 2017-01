Code13 wrote: Leeds might not improve, but the giants squad is far better this season than the start of last



More importantly the litany of problems that hit the club last season have been dealt with and not repeated so far at leastr



If anything Leeds and the Giants should remind fans of all clubs that the wheels can fall off for any club at any time

If you think this Hudds team is a big improvement on last year I fear you're about to be disappointed.They may do ok but far better, not a chance - to me on paper at least you've gone backwards.