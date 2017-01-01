JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: You underestimate the difference that Gregory Bird will make -- based upon his influence in 2009 -- to the team's performance. That is assuming that he does not suffer a season ending or disrupting injury. Also Krisnan Inu, who suffered a season ending injury early last season, is one of the most potent centres in Super League. If he plays all season, alongside Jodie Broughton, then Catalans will score a lot of tries down its right side.

Do you think Bird will be better than he was 7/8 years ago.Although he was a great player and got a gig in Australia on the back of his "rehab" in France, he hasn't come back to SL because he has improved.Sadly, like many Aussie players, he's come back for a pension boost.He will still be an excellent player but, not the saviour that you are hoping for.Remember Todd Carney and how much hope you had for him and your team, Bird will be the same.As for Widnes or Salford for the drop, maybe.A lot depends on Browns replacement and how he fits in and any effect from not having his leadership at the club.Salford, who knows. Like most of the bottom half clubs, it will depend on their start to the season.Finally, KR will be busting a gut to bounce straight back and if any of the SL sides are weak coming into the split, they will definitely gain promotion.We're in for another cracking season.Will Hudds and Leeds improve on last season or, will the wheels come off for a different club ?