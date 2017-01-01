WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

 
Post a reply

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:57 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7237
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You underestimate the difference that Gregory Bird will make -- based upon his influence in 2009 -- to the team's performance. That is assuming that he does not suffer a season ending or disrupting injury. Also Krisnan Inu, who suffered a season ending injury early last season, is one of the most potent centres in Super League. If he plays all season, alongside Jodie Broughton, then Catalans will score a lot of tries down its right side.


Do you think Bird will be better than he was 7/8 years ago.
Although he was a great player and got a gig in Australia on the back of his "rehab" in France, he hasn't come back to SL because he has improved.
Sadly, like many Aussie players, he's come back for a pension boost.
He will still be an excellent player but, not the saviour that you are hoping for.

Remember Todd Carney and how much hope you had for him and your team, Bird will be the same.

As for Widnes or Salford for the drop, maybe.
A lot depends on Browns replacement and how he fits in and any effect from not having his leadership at the club.
Salford, who knows. Like most of the bottom half clubs, it will depend on their start to the season.

Finally, KR will be busting a gut to bounce straight back and if any of the SL sides are weak coming into the split, they will definitely gain promotion.

We're in for another cracking season.

Will Hudds and Leeds improve on last season or, will the wheels come off for a different club ?
Last edited by wrencat1873 on Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:06 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:58 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10837
Location: The City of Wakefield
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Trivial Pursuit success again by woeful Wakefield fanatic "Wild Thing."


Apology accepted but surely it should have been for Vastman not myself?
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:47 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19548
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
wrencat1873 wrote:
Do you think Bird will be better than he was 7/8 years ago.
Although he was a great player and got a gig in Australia on the back of his "rehab" in France, he hasn't come back to SL because he has improved.
Sadly, like many Aussie players, he's come back for a pension boost.
He will still be an excellent player but, not the saviour that you are hoping for.

Remember Todd Carney and how much hope you had for him and your team, Bird will be the same.

As for Widnes or Salford for the drop, maybe.
A lot depends on Browns replacement and how he fits in and any effect from not having his leadership at the club.
Salford, who knows. Like most of the bottom half clubs, it will depend on their start to the season.

Finally, KR will be busting a gut to bounce straight back and if any of the SL sides are weak coming into the split, they will definitely gain promotion.

We're in for another cracking season.

Will Hudds and Leeds improve on last season or, will the wheels come off for a different club ?


for me, sadly, no

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:51 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1238
Wildthing wrote:
Brett Stewart Sherlock.

John Flatcap doesn't know his Glenn Stewart from his Brett Stewart & only surprised he didn't say Alf Stewart ....

Still, at least Alf would be another aged Aussie Home & Away.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, duke street 10, fun time frankie, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, moto748, rugbyleague88, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, vastman, Willzay and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,6191,49475,6254,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  