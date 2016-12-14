WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

 
Post a reply

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Wed Dec 14, 2016 2:32 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9924
DGM wrote:
They'll be working on the same SC as Superleague.



thank you


seems some forget this

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 3:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3929
Location: Carcassonne, France
bentleberry wrote:
I love how you can be underwhelmed with the rosters of two clubs which are littered with international competition players including arguably some of Englands best players, and Catalans who have brought Greg Bird on their books, but are happy with the average signings which Leigh have made


Brett Stewart, Eloi Pelissier and Antoni Maria are not average. They are superb players. Brett Stewart moved from Catalans for family reasons, while Pelissier and Maria were being underpaid at Catalans.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 7:42 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5000
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
number 6 wrote:
Perez has already said Toronto will sign better players to play in the Championship. Targetting nrl players


That's nice. And what about the salary cap?


Didn't seem to bother Leigh
Mac out!

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 8:24 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 641
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Brett Stewart, Eloi Pelissier and Antoni Maria are not average. They are superb players. Brett Stewart moved from Catalans for family reasons, while Pelissier and Maria were being underpaid at Catalans.


Glenn , Glenn Stewart , not Brett , at least do your homework before posting bollox
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 12:11 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5375
GUBRATS wrote:
Glenn , Glenn Stewart , not Brett , at least do your homework before posting bollox


Jean with his finger on the pulse as ever...
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 12:37 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 606
Huddersfield will easily be the team that goes down. Have you seen their squad including recent signings???

Regards

King James

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 1:13 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25277
Location: Poodle Power!
Lebron James wrote:
Huddersfield will easily be the team that goes down. Have you seen their squad including recent signings???

Regards

King James


No team will be demoted this year as I don't think any Championship teams will be strong enough including HKR.

Hudds could finish bottom but that's not the same ting is it.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 2:45 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3929
Location: Carcassonne, France
vastman wrote:
No team will be demoted this year as I don't think any Championship teams will be strong enough including HKR.

Hudds could finish bottom but that's not the same ting is it.


Brilliant analysis again Sherlock.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Thu Dec 15, 2016 2:58 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10836
Location: The City of Wakefield
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Brilliant analysis again Sherlock.


Brett Stewart Sherlock.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Widnes or Salford for the drop at the end of 2017?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:46 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3929
Location: Carcassonne, France
Wildthing wrote:
Brett Stewart Sherlock.


Trivial Pursuit success again by woeful Wakefield fanatic "Wild Thing."
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cas all the way, Hangermans, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jeffvickers, littlerich, rugbyleague88, Towns88, Tron, wiganermike, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,4021,64075,6244,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  