RHINO-MARK wrote:
He will get plenty of credit off me & rightly so but we're only 8 games in & whilst i applaud the turnaround ,give Kudos to Mc.D & the Squad tougher tests lay ahead.
Also it's noted that Mc.D has had Morley Sinfield & Leuluai join in trainibg sessions that's come from him himself not made up or rumoured.
That initself is a good move imo.
He said Leuluai had talked to the team, given he was at the club last year also as welfare officer I'm sure he did the same thing.
His reference to Sinfield was purely to do with talking to Golding about goal kicking, which again I'm sure he did with Sutcliffe previously.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:23 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Also it's noted that Mc.D has had Morley Sinfield & Leuluai join in trainibg sessions
Here we go
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:25 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
.. but to start believing we are going to do a 2015 or anything like would be jumping the gun a little imo.
No one's said anything of the sort Biff.
I said IF we win a trophy. It's a big if too and i'll be happy just to see us keep on improving and make the top 4, after last season. Anything extra on top of that would be a big bonus.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:26 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
We have won nothing yet and still a long way to go in the season.looks like we are keeping ourselves out of the middle 8s, which is a relief but to start believing we are going to do a 2015 or anything like would be jumping the gun a little imo.
No one is saying we'll do a 2015.....but a lot had us down for a 2016 repeat and they weren't shy at slagging off people who backed the club to bounce back this season......so nothing wrong I think in having a little fun back at their expense giving the dogs abuse at posters they dished out when things were going badly.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:28 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
He said Leuluai had talked to the team, given he was at the club last year also as welfare officer I'm sure he did the same thing.
His reference to Sinfield was purely to do with talking to Golding about goal kicking, which again I'm sure he did with Sutcliffe previously.
They've all spent time during training sessions with the team & individuals & were given credit by Mc.D for doing so.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:28 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Here we go
See above.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:31 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
No one is saying we'll do a 2015.....but a lot had us down for a 2016 repeat and they weren't shy at slagging off people who backed the club to bounce back this season......so nothing wrong I think in having a little fun back at their expense giving the dogs abuse at posters they dished out when things were going badly.
Dogs abuse??
Apart from you & loiner 81 v Bill & Sal on endless threads where was the dogs abuse exactly?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:35 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
They've all spent time during training sessions with the team & individuals & were given credit by Mc.D for doing so.
Yeah and with the exception of Morley do you think they weren't doing the same last year?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:38 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah and with the exception of Morley do you think they weren't doing the same last year?
Wrt Sinfield whenever he was interviewed or spoken to he always said he was too busy to become involved barring 1 pre-season GK session with Sutty & Lilley.
Kylie irrc was still studying most of the tume for his accountacy degree wasn't he?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:53 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wrt Sinfield whenever he was interviewed or spoken to he always said he was too busy to become involved barring 1 pre-season GK session with Sutty & Lilley.
Kylie irrc was still studying most of the tume for his accountacy degree wasn't he?
Leuluai was given credit for talking to the group post Castleford, Sinfield for talking to Golding about goalkicking. Not getting involved with training as you make out.
