Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:21 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
He will get plenty of credit off me & rightly so but we're only 8 games in & whilst i applaud the turnaround ,give Kudos to Mc.D & the Squad tougher tests lay ahead.
Also it's noted that Mc.D has had Morley Sinfield & Leuluai join in trainibg sessions that's come from him himself not made up or rumoured.
That initself is a good move imo.


He said Leuluai had talked to the team, given he was at the club last year also as welfare officer I'm sure he did the same thing.

His reference to Sinfield was purely to do with talking to Golding about goal kicking, which again I'm sure he did with Sutcliffe previously.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:23 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3221
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Also it's noted that Mc.D has had Morley Sinfield & Leuluai join in trainibg sessions


Here we go :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:25 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3221
Biff Tannen wrote:
.. but to start believing we are going to do a 2015 or anything like would be jumping the gun a little imo.


No one's said anything of the sort Biff.

I said IF we win a trophy. It's a big if too and i'll be happy just to see us keep on improving and make the top 4, after last season. Anything extra on top of that would be a big bonus.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:26 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Biff Tannen wrote:
We have won nothing yet and still a long way to go in the season.looks like we are keeping ourselves out of the middle 8s, which is a relief but to start believing we are going to do a 2015 or anything like would be jumping the gun a little imo.


No one is saying we'll do a 2015.....but a lot had us down for a 2016 repeat and they weren't shy at slagging off people who backed the club to bounce back this season......so nothing wrong I think in having a little fun back at their expense giving the dogs abuse at posters they dished out when things were going badly. :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:28 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
ThePrinter wrote:
He said Leuluai had talked to the team, given he was at the club last year also as welfare officer I'm sure he did the same thing.

His reference to Sinfield was purely to do with talking to Golding about goal kicking, which again I'm sure he did with Sutcliffe previously.

They've all spent time during training sessions with the team & individuals & were given credit by Mc.D for doing so.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:28 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
loiner81 wrote:
Here we go :lol:

See above. :roll:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:31 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
ThePrinter wrote:
No one is saying we'll do a 2015.....but a lot had us down for a 2016 repeat and they weren't shy at slagging off people who backed the club to bounce back this season......so nothing wrong I think in having a little fun back at their expense giving the dogs abuse at posters they dished out when things were going badly. :)

Dogs abuse??
Apart from you & loiner 81 v Bill & Sal on endless threads where was the dogs abuse exactly?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:35 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
They've all spent time during training sessions with the team & individuals & were given credit by Mc.D for doing so.


Yeah and with the exception of Morley do you think they weren't doing the same last year?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:38 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah and with the exception of Morley do you think they weren't doing the same last year?

Wrt Sinfield whenever he was interviewed or spoken to he always said he was too busy to become involved barring 1 pre-season GK session with Sutty & Lilley.
Kylie irrc was still studying most of the tume for his accountacy degree wasn't he?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Excuses

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:53 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9694
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wrt Sinfield whenever he was interviewed or spoken to he always said he was too busy to become involved barring 1 pre-season GK session with Sutty & Lilley.
Kylie irrc was still studying most of the tume for his accountacy degree wasn't he?


Leuluai was given credit for talking to the group post Castleford, Sinfield for talking to Golding about goalkicking. Not getting involved with training as you make out.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
18-25
WIDNES
  
...Latest
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
0-10
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Jones-bishop try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  