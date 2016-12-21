|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Hall has been one of the few top class England players whenever he has pulled on a white shirt during his test career, and that includes games against the big two. Whatever your opinion of him, that is fact.
Class finisher for sure but defensive attributes distinctly SL standard as he concedes as many as he scores against the big two. That is also fact, whatever your opinion of him.
|
|
Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 632
|
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:18 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Hall's decision-making vs Australia isn't as good as it should be, but as you say, generally by the time the ball gets that far he's in a no win situation.
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:41 am
|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13731
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation
This. Unless a winger gets brushed aside then the bigger defensive mistakes were made in-field.
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14868
Location: On the road
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation
So failing to catch the high ball is an 'in field' mistake?
How often do you see wingers going into a tackle that the centre has already made and leaving his opposite winger un marked?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:24 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Ridiculously often - in the NRL also. Its amazing how often wingers come inside for no other reason than they don't trust their centre to make the tackle.
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:15 am
|
Joined:
Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pmPosts:
15059Location:
Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
|
In many ways it's the hardest place to defend. There's so many decisions to make on a split second basis. Whilst I accept that Hall may not be the best defender, there aren't many wingers who are. Other elements of halls game make up for defence
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9120
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
The Eagle wrote:
Whilst I accept that Hall may not be the best defender, there aren't many wingers who are. Other elements of halls game make up for defence
Spot on. If you tried coming up with a list of good defensive wingers it'd be a pretty short list and of those on it would you ever pick anybody for England. Many reasons why we don't beat the Aussies.....the defensive choices of our wingers isn't one of them.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
So failing to catch the high ball is an 'in field' mistake?
How often do you see wingers going into a tackle that the centre has already made and leaving his opposite winger un marked?
Or prematurely ejaculating himself out of the defensive line (Sinfield stylee) leaving the line wide open for a walk-in try by the opposition winger.
A balanced view takes into account both his class finishing skills and his appalling defence.
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:20 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7677
Location: SWMC Coach
|
You had me right up to "balanced view"
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, django, dualcodefan, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Jamie101, JPrhino, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, Old Feller, OldFart2, Rammer, rollin thunder, Seth, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, TrinityIHC and 323 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|