Re: Excuses 2017

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:18 pm
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
Biff Tannen wrote:
Hall has been one of the few top class England players whenever he has pulled on a white shirt during his test career, and that includes games against the big two. Whatever your opinion of him, that is fact.

Class finisher for sure but defensive attributes distinctly SL standard as he concedes as many as he scores against the big two. That is also fact, whatever your opinion of him.

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:26 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 632
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:18 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Hall's decision-making vs Australia isn't as good as it should be, but as you say, generally by the time the ball gets that far he's in a no win situation.

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:41 am
Him User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13731
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
GUBRATS wrote:
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation

This. Unless a winger gets brushed aside then the bigger defensive mistakes were made in-field.

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:22 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14868
Location: On the road
GUBRATS wrote:
Strange isn't it , how many times a wingers defence is questioned , when more often than not it is ' in field ' mistakes that have left them in a no win situation

So failing to catch the high ball is an 'in field' mistake?

How often do you see wingers going into a tackle that the centre has already made and leaving his opposite winger un marked?
Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:24 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Ridiculously often - in the NRL also. Its amazing how often wingers come inside for no other reason than they don't trust their centre to make the tackle.

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:15 am
The Eagle User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15059
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
In many ways it's the hardest place to defend. There's so many decisions to make on a split second basis. Whilst I accept that Hall may not be the best defender, there aren't many wingers who are. Other elements of halls game make up for defence
Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:41 am
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9120
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
The Eagle wrote:
Whilst I accept that Hall may not be the best defender, there aren't many wingers who are. Other elements of halls game make up for defence


Spot on. If you tried coming up with a list of good defensive wingers it'd be a pretty short list and of those on it would you ever pick anybody for England. Many reasons why we don't beat the Aussies.....the defensive choices of our wingers isn't one of them.
Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:22 am
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
Sal Paradise wrote:
So failing to catch the high ball is an 'in field' mistake?

How often do you see wingers going into a tackle that the centre has already made and leaving his opposite winger un marked?

Or prematurely ejaculating himself out of the defensive line (Sinfield stylee) leaving the line wide open for a walk-in try by the opposition winger.

A balanced view takes into account both his class finishing skills and his appalling defence.

Re: Excuses 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:20 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7677
Location: SWMC Coach
You had me right up to "balanced view"
