Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:45 am
rounding92

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 12:59 pm
Posts: 53
credit to bradford and there fans glad they are sorted out now. pretty simple for the giants senior players went well youngsters never took a step back when it got feisty which impressed me. man of the match for me was seb knew a good pre season would see him come good, also impressed with oli roberts led from the front and played some long minutes. mellor looked nervous but it was his old club so not judging him off that performance obrien looked solid also. good first hit up for us roll on saturday.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:56 pm
CHRISS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 07, 2003 3:31 pm
Posts: 622
Any attendance figure available?
why is abbreviation such a long word?

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12132
Location: Huddersfield
attendance - 2629 (bradford had 2500, or so they would have you believe)

smith played last week at barrow and echo other poster than i think he went ok at loose forward, different role to ikahihifo who was playing prop.

ikahihifo came over as a second rower but def think prop is his best position.

also noted how much better shape ormsby looked in compared to last season
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:05 pm
raceman
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 657
Location: Huddersfield
brearley84 wrote:
attendance - 2629 (bradford had 2500, or so they would have you believe)

smith played last week at barrow and echo other poster than i think he went ok at loose forward, different role to ikahihifo who was playing prop.

ikahihifo came over as a second rower but def think prop is his best position.

also noted how much better shape ormsby looked in compared to last season

Agree about Ormsby, looked in much better shape, must have lost a stone and half.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:17 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12132
Location: Huddersfield
now we have lost ellis who is going to help take abit of pressure off brough in the kicking department???

brierley doesnt seem to put in many kicks

our hookers arent kickers either

maybe we will just be going with brough which will be easy for oppo teams to predict
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:36 pm
devoniangiant
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 289
Actually thought Brierley did well with the kicking when Brough went off as did Isaac. Danny had a poor short kicking game on Sunday by his standards but he always comes up trumps when it matters :ROCKS:
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:56 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30852
Location: Gods Own County
Danny's short kicking was awful last season so I hope that's improved

Brierly kicked well, as did Leeming

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:18 am
rounding92

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 12:59 pm
Posts: 53
wont just be brough kicking brierley is more then capable leeming kicked out of dummy half a few times which i like

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:34 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 825
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Why would be worried, we won quite comfortably in a testimonial game with a team made up of academy players squad players and 4 or 5 1st team regulars ? are you suggesting that was a full strength full effort Huddersfield side ?

Very strange comment to make.


Wasn't hoping for a rise. Was just saying with a few to come back in im sure you will fair better this year in the league. Wasn't talking per se about the game just trying to wish you well for the new season thats all

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:36 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 825
brearley84 wrote:
no need to be worried at all, that team today will be nothing like the 17 that will start game 1 of sl.

the senior players who did play showed up well and the younger lads did too against a very spirited and determined bradford side.

we have the awesome cudjoe to return too dont forget :wink:


Haha I only say that because you have more of a man crush on him than anyone. Maybe wasnt worded right apologies for that was just saying I think you will be back in the top 8 this season
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  