credit to bradford and there fans glad they are sorted out now. pretty simple for the giants senior players went well youngsters never took a step back when it got feisty which impressed me. man of the match for me was seb knew a good pre season would see him come good, also impressed with oli roberts led from the front and played some long minutes. mellor looked nervous but it was his old club so not judging him off that performance obrien looked solid also. good first hit up for us roll on saturday.