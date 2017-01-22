jools wrote: Don't get me wrong he didn't do much wrong. It was just The guy hasn't played for a year- I thought he'd be absolutely champing at the bit and gunning for everything and everyone. Anyone would think it was Sebastine who was coming back the way he ran at the opposition!

I thought he played like a senior player, ran in hard made yards couple of offloads and it was his first game in nearly a year, anyone would think you were having a moan Jools and the blooming season ain't started yet !!All the senior players from last year on view did alright for me except for poor Ormsby who never got the ball. Did everything else ok though but never got a sniff of an attacking run. Minds't he's a completely different shape from last year shows we've been doing some training !!It was clear when they weren't trying too hard like Leeming and Mason when we had our Academy side on that they were making lots of yards and looked a class above which they should.Ikihihifo looked like he will cause any side problems if Shannon Wakeman is what it says on the tin like Seb we might cause some real devastation in the forwards this year.All in all for a first knock up it was ok and a decent turn out for Luke too