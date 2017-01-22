WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:05 pm
jools
brearley84 wrote:
yes thats a given.

smith being tried at loose forward

clough playing for oldham v rochdale.

mellor playing centre for us..

if we dont see gaskell play next saturday it looks like the rumours about an injury are true/


Please don't let us play smith at loose forward. I thought he'd be showing to be a lot more up for it than he seemed. Disappointing.
Mellor didn't impress.
Thought Oli Roberts had a poor first half.

Liam Johnson looked solid, he impressed me more than Dickinson or English but got quite a bit of game time.


Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:22 pm
brearley84
really good hit out for the lads today, enjoyed that, got abit feisty at times too!!

from the seniors that played i thought ikahihifo was awesome and deserved man of the match, mason, roberts, leeming, smith, simpson all showed up very well too

not soo good mellor at centre, wont get in the 17 off the back of that.

leeming was the better hooker today in his link up with obrien but will have been difficult for obrien today playing against his old team, same for mellor.

the brough and brierley link up still needs work and the final play from us with kicks needs to be better too

the defence and goal line defence was good today, that needed sorting out from last season.

thought the ref was awful !

look forward to next saturdays game now and seeing a few more of the lads get a run out that we dont often see.

gutted for simpson, hope its not a serious injury again, that would be mighty bad luck

-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:26 pm
brearley84
thepimp007 wrote:
If that against a team that's had no pre season and half a senior side out is best you can do I'd be worried for the new season. I'm not a Huddersfield hater actually bet on yous every season to do well. Mean just hope with couple to come in you will fair better in super league


no need to be worried at all, that team today will be nothing like the 17 that will start game 1 of sl.

the senior players who did play showed up well and the younger lads did too against a very spirited and determined bradford side.

we have the awesome cudjoe to return too dont forget :wink:

-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:28 pm
brearley84
jools wrote:
Please don't let us play smith at loose forward. I thought he'd be showing to be a lot more up for it than he seemed. Disappointing.
Mellor didn't impress.
Thought Oli Roberts had a poor first half.

Liam Johnson looked solid, he impressed me more than Dickinson or English but got quite a bit of game time.


personally thought smith did ok, whether loose forward is for him is another story!

mellor i agree, wont be first choice centre for us on that performance but like ive said elsewhere it will have been difficult for him today.

roberts i thought went well though, played alot of minutes too, yes johnson did fine as did dickinson and englsih with some good hit ups

-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:42 pm
GIANT DAZ
Was impressed with our forwards, thought Seb and Nathan laid some good foundations, Kruise looked hungry and busy and Dickinson, Johnson and English all looked comfortable when they were on.

Sam Wood and Izaak Farrell also looked busy

A decent run out against an enthusiastic, overly at times, but rarely threatening Bradford side.

Anyone know what the crowd was looked decent, though the Bulls lot will claim they had 80% of the crowd.


http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:18 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Leeming played well today, we looked a lot better when he was on the field, If the Bradford lad can compete a bit we should be OK at Hooker which will free up Hinchcliffe. Can't really tell much from a match with nothing at stake but it was good to watch a game again and see some of the youngsters show what they have.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:29 pm
the stella kid
jools wrote:
Please don't let us play smith at loose forward. I thought he'd be showing to be a lot more up for it than he seemed. Disappointing.
Mellor didn't impress.
Thought Oli Roberts had a poor first half.

Liam Johnson looked solid, he impressed me more than Dickinson or English but got quite a bit of game time.



I must have watched a different game because I thought Smith went well and made a lot of yards with ball in hand and made a couple of good offloads. He also looks in far better physical shape than he did before his injury.

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:47 pm
jools
the stella kid wrote:
I must have watched a different game because I thought Smith went well and made a lot of yards with ball in hand and made a couple of good offloads. He also looks in far better physical shape than he did before his injury.


Don't get me wrong he didn't do much wrong. It was just The guy hasn't played for a year- I thought he'd be absolutely champing at the bit and gunning for everything and everyone. Anyone would think it was Sebastine who was coming back the way he ran at the opposition!


Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:11 pm
fartown since 1961
jools wrote:
Don't get me wrong he didn't do much wrong. It was just The guy hasn't played for a year- I thought he'd be absolutely champing at the bit and gunning for everything and everyone. Anyone would think it was Sebastine who was coming back the way he ran at the opposition!


I thought he played like a senior player, ran in hard made yards couple of offloads and it was his first game in nearly a year, anyone would think you were having a moan Jools and the blooming season ain't started yet !!

All the senior players from last year on view did alright for me except for poor Ormsby who never got the ball. Did everything else ok though but never got a sniff of an attacking run. Minds't he's a completely different shape from last year shows we've been doing some training !!

It was clear when they weren't trying too hard like Leeming and Mason when we had our Academy side on that they were making lots of yards and looked a class above which they should.

Ikihihifo looked like he will cause any side problems if Shannon Wakeman is what it says on the tin like Seb we might cause some real devastation in the forwards this year.

All in all for a first knock up it was ok and a decent turn out for Luke too :D :D

Re: Luke Robinson Testimonial game

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:02 am
keefie
I heard somebody say that the gate was 2200. Seemed about right from where I was sitting.

Roses are red Violets are purple The Giants are sweeter than Maple Surple.
