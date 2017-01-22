brearley84 wrote:
yes thats a given.
smith being tried at loose forward
clough playing for oldham v rochdale.
mellor playing centre for us..
if we dont see gaskell play next saturday it looks like the rumours about an injury are true/
Please don't let us play smith at loose forward. I thought he'd be showing to be a lot more up for it than he seemed. Disappointing.
Mellor didn't impress.
Thought Oli Roberts had a poor first half.
Liam Johnson looked solid, he impressed me more than Dickinson or English but got quite a bit of game time.