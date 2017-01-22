really good hit out for the lads today, enjoyed that, got abit feisty at times too!!



from the seniors that played i thought ikahihifo was awesome and deserved man of the match, mason, roberts, leeming, smith, simpson all showed up very well too



not soo good mellor at centre, wont get in the 17 off the back of that.



leeming was the better hooker today in his link up with obrien but will have been difficult for obrien today playing against his old team, same for mellor.



the brough and brierley link up still needs work and the final play from us with kicks needs to be better too



the defence and goal line defence was good today, that needed sorting out from last season.



thought the ref was awful !



look forward to next saturdays game now and seeing a few more of the lads get a run out that we dont often see.



gutted for simpson, hope its not a serious injury again, that would be mighty bad luck