Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:33 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12774
Location: Ossett
Bullseye wrote:
The BBC isn't going to do anything to jeopardise its already dicey position re the license fee by offending the government, at least not while the opposition is looking so unlikely to win an election. Hence the type of coverage Corbyn gets.


And the fact that their news output is controlled by former advisers and various Tory cronies; Laura Kuenssberg herself has recently been pronounced by the BBC Trust as having reported on Corbyn in a way that breached guidance on impartiality and accuracy.

All that said - even if he was treated fairly by the media - I don't see any way in which the general public would warm to him; he's a lame duck.

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:45 pm
wrencat1873
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:45 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7646
Bullseye wrote:
You also have the less rabid Tory MPs applying the brakes occasionally. Let's be honest it's them that force any governmental U-turns rather than the official opposition.

Agree it's the membership that have kept Corbyn in. 80% of the PLP want him out. They could put Jesus himself up as a candidate and the left would call him Blairite scum.

The BBC isn't going to do anything to jeopardise its already dicey position re the license fee by offending the government, at least not while the opposition is looking so unlikely to win an election. Hence the type of coverage Corbyn gets.


The problem for Labour is that most of the adult population don see themselves as the type of person that Corbyn is "fighting" for.
Yes, of course, there are low (under) paid people in full time employment and plenty on zero hours contracts but, many are aspirational with hope of "bettering" themselves and this group felt that Blair was on their side, whereas Corbyn appears to be targeting only the very low end (in terms of earnings) of the working population and the vast majority of people dont believe that they are in that category.
All of this comes back to a lack of mass appeal and any party needs to have the backing of roughly half of the voting age public to gain power and Labour are so far away from this, that it's embarrasing.

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:50 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14355
The problem with all Labour MPs (and not just the Corbynites) is their broken record of answering every problem with more government spending. The public don't buy that. If they could express any form of meaningful, economic message of which increased spending in certain areas was part that would be different but they don't. .

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:55 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12774
Location: Ossett
It is indeed an admirable act of political prestidigitation, that the Tories have been able to convince the very people who it will harm the most, that their ideological austerity measures are necessary and for the greater good.

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:50 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:50 pm
Posts: 738
Corby not would get rid of trident in a heart beat. What's not to like about him????

Regards

King James

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:12 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26271
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Sorry didn't understand that post James.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Are Labour facing political oblivion

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:05 pm
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 93
Bullseye wrote:
Sorry didn't understand that post James.

With the tensions between the USA and Korea & Chima, scrapping Trident would be foolish, but nothing I've seen from Corbyn suggests he's anything other than a total liability
c}