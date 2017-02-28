|
UKIP tearing itself apart will help labour, I can see carswell going back to the conservatives after the abuse heaped on him by farrage. If brexit does not work out as planned (I suspect it won't ) then boris Johnson and gove will be jostling to take the prime ministers job.
So the spotlight will be on the conservatives for a change. Our cousins north of the border will insist on a new referendum, coupled with the antics of trump will make for a rocky few years. So the outcome for the Labour Party may change for the better .We live in interesting times. I should rephrase that for extremely dangerous times.
You're possibly right about the Tories heading for some choppy waters but, with Scotland ruled by the SNP, even a Tory "meltdown" wont bring Labour into power.
They (Labour) always needed their Scottish MP's to swing the balance of power and IF The Scot's were to go for Independence again, which may not happen with their economy and oil revenues not exactly well placed to help, Labour would wave good bye to running the country for the foreseeable future, probably not in my lifetime (and I think that I may have 35/40 years left).
Although radical thinking was required, the Corbyn model is doomed to fail.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:41 pm
Corbyn can't even make comment on the budget without notes, complete pr@
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:30 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Hammond can't even deliver the budget without notes, complete prat.
I don't actually care who refers to notes, or even see an issue with it. Of all the things to discuss about the budget announcements and things to get annoyed by, Corbyn referring to notes is pretty much at the bottom of the list, in fact it shouldn't be on the list at all, but it's another (small) stick to beat him with I suppose.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:23 pm
So what if he needed notes? It's the budget. It's complicated and covers a huge variety of subjects. I doubt a single leader of the opposition has done his response without notes.
Far more important things to criticise him for than this.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:37 pm
Bravo on raising NI for the self employed! About time!
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:12 pm
Bravo on raising NI for the self employed! About time!
Why ?
The self employed dont tend to have time off work (they cant afford to) and subsequently take far less out of the pot, compared to "mere" employees and let's not forget that they tend to be very efficient tax collectors, in the form of vat contributions.
As long as it's made you feel better though, that's fine :CRAZY
Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:53 am
The last time Labour talked about raising NI, Mrs May brayed about it being "Labour's jobs tax" and claimed it would slow the recovery...
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:45 am
The last time Labour talked about raising NI, Mrs May brayed about it being "Labour's jobs tax" and claimed it would slow the recovery...
I think the Tories have gone round in another circle.
They are re thinking their NI plans
Back on Labour, even their own MP's know that they are facing a catastrophic fall at the next election, it's disgraceful.
To allow Corbyn to remain as the captain of a sinking ship is just rank stupidity.
I believe that he and his inner circle are happy to "run" a small protest party with strong ideals, rather than adopt any policies that may give them an opportunity to govern the country.
What we have at the moment makes the Michael Foot year's look good.
