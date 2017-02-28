Backwoodsman wrote: UKIP tearing itself apart will help labour, I can see carswell going back to the conservatives after the abuse heaped on him by farrage. If brexit does not work out as planned (I suspect it won't ) then boris Johnson and gove will be jostling to take the prime ministers job.

So the spotlight will be on the conservatives for a change. Our cousins north of the border will insist on a new referendum, coupled with the antics of trump will make for a rocky few years. So the outcome for the Labour Party may change for the better .We live in interesting times. I should rephrase that for extremely dangerous times.

You're possibly right about the Tories heading for some choppy waters but, with Scotland ruled by the SNP, even a Tory "meltdown" wont bring Labour into power.They (Labour) always needed their Scottish MP's to swing the balance of power and IF The Scot's were to go for Independence again, which may not happen with their economy and oil revenues not exactly well placed to help, Labour would wave good bye to running the country for the foreseeable future, probably not in my lifetime (and I think that I may have 35/40 years left).Although radical thinking was required, the Corbyn model is doomed to fail.