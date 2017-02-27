The non Trot element of Labour voters will either hold their collective noses and continue to vote Labour or simply stay at home. Either way with Corbyn as leader the party is doomed to be in perpetual opposition since it needs all its supporters behind it and a proportion of Tories to swing back as per 1997 to get back into power.
The only way that will happen will be with a charismatic new leader who can land some blows on the Tories and get some voters back from them. That won’t happen until after 2020. Labour will need to go through another 1983 and subsequent re-birth. A bit like the Tories in 1997-20010.
There is a need for a coherent opposition and the longer the Tories stay in power the better chance there is of that happening as the pendulum does tend to swing back as Governments become complacent after long periods of unchallenged power. In the meantime the Tories will clean up and UKIP will decline back into the swivel eyed borderline BNP territory as its raison detre has been realised.
