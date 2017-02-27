Bullseye wrote: The non Trot element of Labour voters will either hold their collective noses and continue to vote Labour or simply stay at home. Either way with Corbyn as leader the party is doomed to be in perpetual opposition since it needs all its supporters behind it and a proportion of Tories to swing back as per 1997 to get back into power.



The only way that will happen will be with a charismatic new leader who can land some blows on the Tories and get some voters back from them. That won’t happen until after 2020. Labour will need to go through another 1983 and subsequent re-birth. A bit like the Tories in 1997-20010.



There is a need for a coherent opposition and the longer the Tories stay in power the better chance there is of that happening as the pendulum does tend to swing back as Governments become complacent after long periods of unchallenged power. In the meantime the Tories will clean up and UKIP will decline back into the swivel eyed borderline BNP territory as its raison detre has been realised.

Couldn't agree more.The main concern in this scenario is that the Tories will end up with a huge majority at the next election, which will be a massive blow to the poorer paid and those in need.The Tory ideal is to shrink the welfare state and allow people to keep a larger share of their earnings, which is great if you are well off but, not so good, if you fall on hard times.Teresa May, talks about helping those in need and yet they (The Tories) are looking at abolishing PIP payments for disabled people and those with mental health issues.Nobody should be in any doubt what their intentions are and whilst there will always be claimants of benefits who "dont need them", this is the second time in recent years that they have targeted those most in need of help.It makes my blood boil and Corbyn is allowing them to get away with it, he should hang his head in shame and open his eyes to what is going on.He needs to stop pretending that he is doing ok and that people are joining his "revolution" and realise that his support base, although very loyal and vocal, is never going to be big enough to do anything meaningful.