Dally wrote:
What is a "Labour supporter"? I doubt whether any card carrying members are supporting the far right. Other people are simply voters who vote for the party which best expresses (honestly or otherwise) their own views. Labour no longer reflects the views of many people who voted for them in the past but maybe "a far right wing party" does.
I agree
Having said that "up north" most Labour voters would never vote Tory but, many are now happy to vote for something further away from their "ideal".
This shows just that Labour are completely out of touch.
They've handed Scotland over to The SNP and their traditional vote is being eroded by UKIP and they cant make any ground against a Tory party led by a "bag of wind".
May is full of empty words and has done nothing since taking the reins.