wire-quin wrote: Im not even sure the pressure is on yet which makes it all the more worrying

The pressure should be on, as our system does kind of rely on an effective opposition Corbyn, Abbott et al pftt!!!Labour at the moment offer nothing at all, no clear policy and not even personality in an age of personality politics, so they are facing being politically side lined, (oblivion is too strong a word for being unelectable for the foreseeable future IMO) by the Tories and little Jimmy Krankie over the border who's Scottish seats might have come in handy if Labour wanted to make a fist of it, if you pardon the expression.