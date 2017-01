wire-quin wrote: How useless is Diane Abbott?? What are Labour thinking when throwing her in to programmes where she gets opened up time and time again. She should avoid aggressive interviewers like Andrew Neil at all cost. That was embarrassing yesterday morning.



They really need to find someone articulate who can front the party up in the face of the public.

Whatever happened to David Milliband, the bloke who should have held the reins instead of his bungling brother ?You're right about Abbott though.However good she may be and however knowledgeable she is, she just isn't the person to be stuck in fron of the camera, when the pressure is on.