Dally

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 14269



WIZEB wrote: The war was lost on a sunny day on a field at Orgreave a long time ago.

It wasn't for want of trying by many of us.



That shows a defeatist mentality. Anybody serious would say they lost the battle but will win the war! That shows a defeatist mentality. Anybody serious would say they lost the battle but will win the war! Dally

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 14269

Yes, Labour is heading for oblivion. That's for the simple reason I have been banging on about for years (pre-Corbyn) - they do not represent anything or anybody. Until they can themselves answer the basic questions of what they stand for and who they wish to represent they will fail. They have already fallen so far it will be a very hard climb back up, which I doubt they will achieve any time soon. The vacuum they have created and are creating will probably be filled by a combination of the far right and some poncey middle of the road party in the short to medium-term. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7215

Dally wrote: Yes, Labour is heading for oblivion. That's for the simple reason I have been banging on about for years (pre-Corbyn) - they do not represent anything or anybody. Until they can themselves answer the basic questions of what they stand for and who they wish to represent they will fail. They have already fallen so far it will be a very hard climb back up, which I doubt they will achieve any time soon. The vacuum they have created and are creating will probably be filled by a combination of the far right and some poncey middle of the road party in the short to medium-term.



I think that Corbyn is trying to align himself to an "old school" working class population, that works down t'pit or in a factory somewhere.

Unfortunately, people no longer carry out the hard semi skilled manual labour that they once did and his "target market" is simply too small to have sufficient votes to carry him to power.

The first requirement for any party leader, who is serious about wanting to be prime minister, is to be sufficiently popular as to obtain enough parliamentary seats to have a majority and in this respect Labour are failing quite spectacularly.

Sure, there are thousands of people on low wages or, who are unable to work and the Tory government holds them all in contempt, no longer trusting the medical profession to advise if people are fit to work and instead forces them to prove their fitness to a government official but, there just aren't enough people who want to fight for the same things that he does.

The "working class" sadly, are more likely to see the right wing Tory, Farage as their saviour, which is just bonkers as the guy is seeking power for his own means and like the rest our right wing politicians, doesnt give a damn about those people that he pretends to represent. I think that Corbyn is trying to align himself to an "old school" working class population, that works down t'pit or in a factory somewhere.Unfortunately, people no longer carry out the hard semi skilled manual labour that they once did and his "target market" is simply too small to have sufficient votes to carry him to power.The first requirement for any party leader, who is serious about wanting to be prime minister, is to be sufficiently popular as to obtain enough parliamentary seats to have a majority and in this respect Labour are failing quite spectacularly.Sure, there are thousands of people on low wages or, who are unable to work and the Tory government holds them all in contempt, no longer trusting the medical profession to advise if people are fit to work and instead forces them to prove their fitness to a government official but, there just aren't enough people who want to fight for the same things that he does.The "working class" sadly, are more likely to see the right wing Tory, Farage as their saviour, which is just bonkers as the guy is seeking power for his own means and like the rest our right wing politicians, doesnt give a damn about those people that he pretends to represent. WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm

Posts: 9265

Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire

Dally wrote: That shows a defeatist mentality. Anybody serious would say they lost the battle but will win the war!







Apologies to middle England........... Not! Apologies to middle England........... Not! Rob from Erith

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm

Posts: 2222

Location: Deepest Erith

Comes down to whether you want an anti austerity government or more of the same- only that 'same' will mean more ordinary people getting shafted, more public services ( NHS , education etc.. £ being privatised and ergo running primarily for profit, and a less equitable society- which of course was the prime reason for austerity in the first place, the further enrichment of the already rich at the expense of the poorest in society.

Whatever you think of Corbyn and co, Labour will go into any election under him offering this alternative- no other party will. It will be up to the voters to realise this or to continue voting in the turkeys for Christmas manner. Or worse still not bother getting off their backsides to vote in the first place! Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s! wire-quin

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 4998

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

more public services ( NHS , education etc.. £ being privatised



I don't have an issue with this. Back services such as procurement, contracting, administration.....amongst many more should be centrally managed across the UK where significant savings could be made. I don't have an issue with this. Back services such as procurement, contracting, administration.....amongst many more should be centrally managed across the UK where significant savings could be made. Mac out! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Ajw71, wire-quin and 39 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 36 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,493,133 1,372 75,601 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























