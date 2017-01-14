brearley84 wrote:
im relpying to the comments that some seem to think its a personal issue with wardle and myself, not at all.
and yes he did go missing and for me it was down to him not wanting to be a giant as the main factor, proved right as he has gone.
Centre moves out it's a big big hole to fill,in terms of defence it's probably the most important consideration on d behind the pack.