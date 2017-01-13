WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huby gone - Thewlis Shocked

huby comments in todays examiner

'going from cas and the style there to hudds, where it was totally different, i felt i didnt have the freedom to do what i did before

hopefully i can get back to playing how i know i can.'


under andersons style of play i agree, he wasnt the same player huby, seemed to change his style, we expected to see more offloads and ball playing skills but never really happened for him

crabtree had the offloads coached out of him too

(...waits for someone to say huby still offloaded and points to his stats...)

still im glad hes gone, didnt want to be here and we dont want players like that at the club..wardle another.
Don't get this constant bad mouthing of wardle from you. Wardle did what he could with what he was given- which wasn't much- not to mention the constant switching of his playing position and his injuries. Don't see how anyone can suggest he showed indication of not wanting to be there. It's in your head- and you somehow feel peeved because he took the opportunity of a lifetime!
I agree with you Jools - not one person who is connected to the club that i've spoke to have ever suggested Joe was unhappy or wanted to leave, he left with the clubs blessing and was even allowed to discuss a move 12 months before his deal ran out to secure his future, surely Joe would have tried to instigate a move sooner if he was unhappy ?
And the people i usually speak to are usually pretty damning and honest at times.

Brearley has obviously got some kind of personal issue with Joe Wardle.
I'll second Jools on this one re Wardle

As for Huby - his lack of presence last season has a lot to do with our poor form, and even when he did play he was abysmal (I'd say he personally cost us the Leigh game with 5 hit ups and 5 errors in the opening ten mins)

Looking to offload in our own 20 when dominated after Stone moved in meant it was always going to be the parting of the ways.

no issues with wardle at all, just the fact that he went missing for two season and looked disinterested to me

came as no surprise he was leaving as to me he didnt want to be a giant

as a fan i want to see players here who want to play for the shirt
brearley84 wrote:
no issues with wardle at all, just the fact that he went missing for two season and looked disinterested to me

came as no surprise he was leaving as to me he didnt want to be a giant

as a fan i want to see players here who want to play for the shirt

No issues just the fact he went missing for 2 seasons (all in the same sentence). Make your mind up.

TBC wrote:
No issues just the fact he went missing for 2 seasons (all in the same sentence). Make your mind up.

It's his opinion he's entitled to it- but I just don't get how he's reached it.
If they have got a big money contract coming up they back off full contact,summat I have learned,understandably in many ways,not good for us as fans but that is the way it is.

Not picking on Fa'alogo,but his 'effort' in the semi final at Salford was the first time I knew.

