Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:50 am
fun time frankie





vastman wrote:
It is you can't knock the loyalty - however I'd be interested to know how incentivized they are. As we know from the Glover era at Wakefield you can shift thousands of tickets at a discounted cost.

I'm not knocking HKR if it works for them thats fine but we were never more skint than when we had 4000 S/T holders and average gates of 7,000+.

Season tickets are priced at £225 for an adult with an optional 25% discount if you want it which only 5% of fans have taken so no cheap tickets


Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:40 pm
Leaguefan






LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Can you please tell me a time when any club regularly got 10k+ ST sales? While I admire your drive in wanting to see Premier League 'esque crowds, I think you need a big reality check. Our sport will never get to those heights unless Soccer has some sort of implosion.

Back on topic. I think 5k season passes is a fantastic effort and I hope the team give the fans the season they deserve for showing such loyalty.

Probably in the past, Keighley's highest ever attendance was 14500 in 1951 or there abouts so yes there are problems with changes in social structure. Whilst others have moved on, in some ways RL in this country hasn't. Yes I want RL to be the premier sport in this country and yes it be difficult but not impossible. What it would take in complete strategy change and a lot of hard work. That unfortunately is where the problem lies. It's easier to buy than build.







Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:43 pm
GUBRATS





Leaguefan wrote:
Probably in the past, Keighley's highest ever attendance was 14500 in 1951 or there abouts so yes there are problems with changes in social structure. Whilst others have moved on, in some ways RL in this country hasn't. Yes I want RL to be the premier sport in this country and yes it be difficult but not impossible. What it would take in complete strategy change and a lot of hard work. That unfortunately is where the problem lies. It's easier to buy than build.


So which 2 nd tier clubs in OZ get 5,000 + season ticket sales ?


Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:08 pm
Psychedelic Casual





Harrigan wrote:
Try 800,000.

But then again, Leeds do pull in a fair few fans from out of town and there's nothing wrong with trying to grow your brand. Other teams should just step up and try to do the same instead of being so insular.

Correct. I live 5 miles from Salford's ground in Manchester and unless you were a fan of RL you wouldn't know they existed round my way.


Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:46 pm
vastman






fun time frankie wrote:
Season tickets are priced at £225 for an adult with an optional 25% discount if you want it which only 5% of fans have taken so no cheap tickets


If anyone else had posted that I'd probably believe it.


Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:07 pm
blakeysrobin





It is true about price but about 14% have taken the 25 % discount. The rest have said no we will back the club paying full price.


Re: Season Ticket Sales

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:29 pm
fun time frankie





vastman wrote:
If anyone else had posted that I'd probably believe it.

Funny that I seem to have spent the last few days correcting you :D

Who is online

