vastman wrote:
It is you can't knock the loyalty - however I'd be interested to know how incentivized they are. As we know from the Glover era at Wakefield you can shift thousands of tickets at a discounted cost.
I'm not knocking HKR if it works for them thats fine but we were never more skint than when we had 4000 S/T holders and average gates of 7,000+.
I'm not knocking HKR if it works for them thats fine but we were never more skint than when we had 4000 S/T holders and average gates of 7,000+.
Season tickets are priced at £225 for an adult with an optional 25% discount if you want it which only 5% of fans have taken so no cheap tickets