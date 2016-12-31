LifeLongHKRFan wrote: Can you please tell me a time when any club regularly got 10k+ ST sales? While I admire your drive in wanting to see Premier League 'esque crowds, I think you need a big reality check. Our sport will never get to those heights unless Soccer has some sort of implosion.



Back on topic. I think 5k season passes is a fantastic effort and I hope the team give the fans the season they deserve for showing such loyalty.

Probably in the past, Keighley's highest ever attendance was 14500 in 1951 or there abouts so yes there are problems with changes in social structure. Whilst others have moved on, in some ways RL in this country hasn't. Yes I want RL to be the premier sport in this country and yes it be difficult but not impossible. What it would take in complete strategy change and a lot of hard work. That unfortunately is where the problem lies. It's easier to buy than build.