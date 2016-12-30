Uncle Rico wrote: I went to Sale v Wasps out of a bit of curiosity, it's local to me, it was Charnley's debut and it was on the back of a free ticket (my pal's wife is a teacher and Sale had swamped schools in Trafford and Salford with free tickets)



I'm not sure how reliable crowd figures are if the free tickets are a norm, but, it was over priced

I watched their game against Northampton, for my sins. Jeez, they were dire! 65% possession and 17-0 down! They were camped on the Northampton line for lengthy periods, but did their wingers ever see the ball? Nope. Until Solomona got a good score as consolation late on. A final pass to Charnley went into the crowd when he had the line at his mercy, and a cross-kick to Solomona which should have resulted in a try was undercooked and DS had to run into the defence to fetch the ball if they continue to play like that, the fans will stay away in their droves.