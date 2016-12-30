|
R.B.A
|
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.
Quite astounding really.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:46 am
|
|
R.B.A wrote:
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.
Quite astounding really.
Add another 10000 and that would be something to crow about, for all clubs!
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:31 am
|
|
Leaguefan wrote:
Add another 10000 and that would be something to crow about, for all clubs!
What a ridiculous thing to say but no surprise really looking who posted it
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:50 am
|
|
It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:54 am
|
|
R.B.A wrote:
Hull KR have gone past the 5000 barrier and are on the brink of exceeding 5200 which according to Neil Hudgell would be a 5 year high for the club.
Quite astounding really.
To top 5000 S/T sales in The Championship is excellent.
Credit to the KR fans and lets hope they are back in SL soon.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:22 am
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
To top 5000 S/T sales in The Championship is excellent.
Credit to the KR fans and lets hope they are back in SL soon.
Agreed.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:28 am
|
|
bentleberry wrote:
It doesn't surprise me that their sales are doing well, as a casual spectator the prospect t of watching your team win championship teams on a regular basis has to be more exciting that the prospect of watching them lose to super league clubs. It gives you something to get excited about in the run up to the game, and the fact that knowing games won't be moved around at the whim of Sky also has to help. Good on them for selling so well, I hope it continues if they have a second year in the championship
It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well done
However, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.
IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:42 am
|
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well done
However, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.
IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....
I agree after going round those grounds for over 10 years I certainly don't want to be doing again for more than a season and if we don't return straight away I doubt we'll be selling over 5000 next year but even so it's an excellent achievement so far
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:47 pm
|
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's absolutely outstanding that HKR have sold so many Season Tickets - well done
However, picking up the last point, I would say that they really, REALLY need to be going flat out to get back to Super League THIS season. As a Bulls fans, I can tell you that whilst there is a great novelty in going to places like Dewsbury and Batley for a season - after all, who doesn't like going to new places? - it does get old when it comes to second season.
IF (and at the moment it is an 'if') we make it to the start line for 2017, the prospect of going to those tiny and badly equipped grounds for a third time isn't very enticing. Granted, in our case, we'll probably be glad just to actually have a team to watch, but still....
Slightly unfair on the other clubs in the comp and you aint going to make any new friends with those comments.
I dont want to kick you while you are down but, nobody has the right to play in SL and even gaining promotion doesn't give anyone security.
IF KR come straight back up then great but, with Toulouse and then Toronto setting their stall's out for SL, escaping the Championship is going to become increasingly more difficult.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:53 pm
|
|
Leaguefan wrote:
Add another 10000 and that would be something to crow about, for all clubs!
Foe Superleague maybe, however for a championship team thats pretty good.
|
